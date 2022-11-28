Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $192.10

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,457 shares of company stock worth $8,826,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,240,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL opened at $121.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

