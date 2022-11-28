Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $192.10

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.10.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,457 shares of company stock worth $8,826,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BILL opened at $121.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
