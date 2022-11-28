Analyzing LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.33 $13.13 million N/A N/A Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares LightInTheBox and Grove Collaborative’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox -1.25% -9.42% -3.00% Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LightInTheBox and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 392.96%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats LightInTheBox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

