Analyzing Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wereldhave and Medical Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 5.07 $656.02 million $2.08 6.29

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wereldhave 1 2 0 0 1.67 Medical Properties Trust 0 5 4 1 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wereldhave and Medical Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Wereldhave currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $17.45, suggesting a potential upside of 33.34%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wereldhave and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A Medical Properties Trust 79.51% 14.26% 6.32%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Wereldhave on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wereldhave

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail. We choose centers close to cities – that are well connected to public transport and where we can offer free parking. Our centers are anchored around food retail – each has at least one hypermarket or two to three supermarkets. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to meet and relax with friends and family. We take a deliberately long-term approach. Our aim is to deliver attractive returns for our investors, create positive value for local communities and other stakeholders and, over time, increase the value of our investments. As a business, consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

