Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.00. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Andritz from €61.00 ($62.24) to €63.00 ($64.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

