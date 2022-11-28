Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $681,182.17

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $13.26 million and $681,182.17 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00076707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00060373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00024044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.