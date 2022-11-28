Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 6,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,995,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Specifically, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Pinelli sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $39,533.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

