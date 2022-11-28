Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $598,814.34

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $74.08 million and approximately $598,814.34 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00076647 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060394 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001449 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009628 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023982 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000288 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
