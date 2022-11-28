argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $373.83

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $373.83, but opened at $386.08. argenx shares last traded at $390.13, with a volume of 1,919 shares trading hands.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.99.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

