Aristocrat Leisure Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.26 (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

