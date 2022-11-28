Arweave Trading Up 0.8% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $9.04 or 0.00055846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $301.99 million and approximately $27.73 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,195.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00678731 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00258458 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
