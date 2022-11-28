ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green Sells 139,068 Shares

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 139,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $205,820.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 529,264 shares in the company, valued at $783,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Jonathan Green sold 1,796 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $2,227.04.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 3,990 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $5,745.60.

On Monday, November 21st, Jonathan Green sold 8,142 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $732.78.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Green sold 85,494 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $9,404.34.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jonathan Green sold 358,076 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $42,969.12.

ASAP Stock Down 1.6 %

WTRH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.57. ASAP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASAP

About ASAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in ASAP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASAP by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 434,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ASAP by 1,639.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

