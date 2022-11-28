ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green Sells 139,068 Shares

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 139,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $205,820.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 529,264 shares in the company, valued at $783,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Jonathan Green sold 1,796 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $2,227.04.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 3,990 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $5,745.60.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jonathan Green sold 8,142 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $732.78.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Green sold 85,494 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $9,404.34.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Jonathan Green sold 358,076 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $42,969.12.
ASAP Stock Down 1.6 %
WTRH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.57. ASAP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.
About ASAP
ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.
