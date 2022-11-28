ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by KBC Securities

KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $591.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.57 and its 200 day moving average is $504.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $832.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 308.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 63.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

