Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atlantia Price Performance
Shares of ATASY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $11.87. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Atlantia has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $12.40.
Atlantia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantia (ATASY)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.