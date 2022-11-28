Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATASY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $11.87. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Atlantia has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

