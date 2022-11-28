AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $18.99. 176,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,132,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

