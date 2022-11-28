Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.98% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,729,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,610. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $264.93.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

