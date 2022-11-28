Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670,434 shares in the company, valued at $68,950,194.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84.

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,416. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXLG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,983 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $456,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

