Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $17.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.68. 242,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,982,000 after purchasing an additional 263,345 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

