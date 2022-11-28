BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 235.5% in November

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 235.5% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($11.82) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.75.

BAESY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,459. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4706 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

