Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,589,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 609,210 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Baidu were worth $980,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Baidu stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,130. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

