Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $224.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

About Baidu

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $52,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.