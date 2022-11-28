Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $224.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.
Baidu Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
