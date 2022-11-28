BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 232.5% from the October 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 2.2 %

BDORY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,689. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.63.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.0281 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

