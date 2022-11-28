Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 190,443 shares.The stock last traded at $82.84 and had previously closed at $81.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 165.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.