Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,559 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.50% of Bank of Montreal worth $320,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BMO traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,326. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

