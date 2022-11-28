Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.63

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.63 and last traded at $71.02, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

