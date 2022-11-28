Barclays Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $85.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of MDT opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 108.7% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

