Barclays Lowers Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Price Target to GBX 520

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 670 ($7.92) to GBX 520 ($6.15) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Great Portland Estates Trading Down 1.0 %
LON GPE opened at GBX 525 ($6.21) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($8.84). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 557.85.
Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.
Insider Activity at Great Portland Estates
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Further Reading
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.