Barclays Lowers Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Price Target to GBX 520

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPEGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 670 ($7.92) to GBX 520 ($6.15) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Great Portland Estates Trading Down 1.0 %

LON GPE opened at GBX 525 ($6.21) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($8.84). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 557.85.

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

Insider Activity at Great Portland Estates

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.30), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($247,498.05). Insiders bought a total of 94 shares of company stock valued at $45,143 in the last three months.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

