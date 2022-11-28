Barclays Reiterates €23.50 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.77 ($20.17) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.69. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

