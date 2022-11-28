BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

BAFN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.30. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 million and a PE ratio of 67.92.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

About BayFirst Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

