Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Buys 382 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 53,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 112,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 760,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,275,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,319,000 after buying an additional 499,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.96. 200,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,325,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

