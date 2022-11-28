Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.52. 24,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,557. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.