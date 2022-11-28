Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.5% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,451. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

