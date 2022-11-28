Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 546,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,737,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,547,000 after acquiring an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 117,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $75.29. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.