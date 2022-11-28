Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $89,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 122,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 30,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 318,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 170,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,132,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

