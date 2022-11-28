Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 336,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.11. 115,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

