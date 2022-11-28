Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,712 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 2,969.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ONE Gas Price Performance

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,470. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.