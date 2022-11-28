Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,411 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. 15,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,721. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

