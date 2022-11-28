Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 959 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.88. 23,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,313. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

