Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,833,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $187,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 714,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 518,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

