Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

