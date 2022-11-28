Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of BELFA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.