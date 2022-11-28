Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €240.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($231.63) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTX stock opened at €199.60 ($203.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €171.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €177.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 1 year high of €221.10 ($225.61).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

