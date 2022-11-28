Berenberg Bank Trims Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Target Price to GBX 440

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 459 ($5.43) to GBX 440 ($5.20) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($5.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.05) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 462 ($5.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 578.43 ($6.84).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 407.50 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 376.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.53. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.05). The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 815.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 25.70 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 66.20%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($4,832.73). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($5,888.61). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,436 shares of company stock worth $9,276,476.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

