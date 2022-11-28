Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $91.00 at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

BBY stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $116.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.