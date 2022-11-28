BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BHP Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

