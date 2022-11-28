BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
