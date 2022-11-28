Bio-Techne Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, November 30th (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $338.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.80 and a 200 day moving average of $337.28. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $272.01 and a 12 month high of $522.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $501.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.