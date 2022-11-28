Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Biogen worth $315,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $13.28 on Monday, reaching $291.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,803. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $307.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

