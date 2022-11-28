Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.0% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Danaher worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $686,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 58.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after buying an additional 57,826 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,356,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.37. 27,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.