BitCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,614.67 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $33,614.67 and $125.50 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

