Bitcicoin (BITCI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.63 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009496 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.51 or 0.07506762 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00484287 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.