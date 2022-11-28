Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $2.06 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $167.05 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $107.31 or 0.00663784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,165.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00242198 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00055749 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,241,212 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.