Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Reaches $2.80 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $14.34 or 0.00088900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $251.09 million and $2.80 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00241911 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00056722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

